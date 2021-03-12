Barbour County Sheriff's report

Arrests
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests from Feb. 27 through March 3:
February 27
Patrick Cody Lee, 27, Midway—assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation)
March 1
Johnny Jaquadious Oliver, 23, Midland City—three counts of WR-FTA-traffic
March 2
Lakeisha Dixon, 33, Union Springs—assault-domestic-simple assault-family
March 3
Michael Joseph Babcock, 31, Clio—destruction of property by prisoner
INCIDENTS
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department recorded the following incident reports from Feb. 25 through March 4:
February 25
An information report was filed from Lumpkin Drive in Eufaula.
February 27
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from County Road 49 in Clayton.
February 28
Reckless endangerment and criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree were reported from Copperhead Road in Clio. A 2002 Nissan Altima ($500) and a perimeter fence surrounding cattle ($2,500) were reported damaged.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from River Road in Ariton. One gate ($1,000) was reported damaged.
March 1
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Highway 51 South in Ariton. Two cattle gates ($276) were reported damaged.
Shooting into occupied building and criminal mischief-damage to private property first degree were reported from JW McLean Road in Clio. One glass door, window frame, door frame, drywall, siding, couch and a flat screen television ($5,000) were reported damaged.
Auto theft first degree was reported from County Road 79 in Clayton. A 2012 white Nissan Altima ($5,000) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Sheppard Road in Skipperville.
March 2
Assault-domestic-simple assault-family third degree was reported from McCall Road in Clayton.
March 3
Destruction of property by prisoner was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton. One metal door window ($500) was reported damaged.
March 4
A recovered vehicle was reported from County Road 40/Sandy Creek Drive in Eufaula.
An information report was filed from Margaret Drive in Eufaula.
An information report was filed from Daniel Road in Eufaula.
Assault-domestic-coercion (simple assault) third degree was reported from Morrison Road in Clayton.