 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbour County Sheriff's report
0 comments

Barbour County Sheriff's report

  • 0

Arrests

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests from Feb. 27 through March 3:

February 27

Patrick Cody Lee, 27, Midway—assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation)

March 1

Johnny Jaquadious Oliver, 23, Midland City—three counts of WR-FTA-traffic

March 2

Lakeisha Dixon, 33, Union Springs—assault-domestic-simple assault-family

March 3

Michael Joseph Babcock, 31, Clio—destruction of property by prisoner

INCIDENTS

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department recorded the following incident reports from Feb. 25 through March 4:

February 25

An information report was filed from Lumpkin Drive in Eufaula.

February 27

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from County Road 49 in Clayton.

February 28

Reckless endangerment and criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree were reported from Copperhead Road in Clio. A 2002 Nissan Altima ($500) and a perimeter fence surrounding cattle ($2,500) were reported damaged.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from River Road in Ariton. One gate ($1,000) was reported damaged.

March 1

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Highway 51 South in Ariton. Two cattle gates ($276) were reported damaged.

Shooting into occupied building and criminal mischief-damage to private property first degree were reported from JW McLean Road in Clio. One glass door, window frame, door frame, drywall, siding, couch and a flat screen television ($5,000) were reported damaged.

Auto theft first degree was reported from County Road 79 in Clayton. A 2012 white Nissan Altima ($5,000) was reported stolen.

An information report was filed from Sheppard Road in Skipperville.

March 2

Assault-domestic-simple assault-family third degree was reported from McCall Road in Clayton.

March 3

Destruction of property by prisoner was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton. One metal door window ($500) was reported damaged.

March 4

A recovered vehicle was reported from County Road 40/Sandy Creek Drive in Eufaula.

An information report was filed from Margaret Drive in Eufaula.

An information report was filed from Daniel Road in Eufaula.

Assault-domestic-coercion (simple assault) third degree was reported from Morrison Road in Clayton.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert