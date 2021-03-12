Barbour County Sheriff's report

February 28

Reckless endangerment and criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree were reported from Copperhead Road in Clio. A 2002 Nissan Altima ($500) and a perimeter fence surrounding cattle ($2,500) were reported damaged.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from River Road in Ariton. One gate ($1,000) was reported damaged.

March 1

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Highway 51 South in Ariton. Two cattle gates ($276) were reported damaged.

Shooting into occupied building and criminal mischief-damage to private property first degree were reported from JW McLean Road in Clio. One glass door, window frame, door frame, drywall, siding, couch and a flat screen television ($5,000) were reported damaged.

Auto theft first degree was reported from County Road 79 in Clayton. A 2012 white Nissan Altima ($5,000) was reported stolen.

An information report was filed from Sheppard Road in Skipperville.

March 2