BARBOUR COUNTY SHERIFF'S REPORT
ARRESTS

SEPTEMBER 17

Kendrick Tyler Stensland, 24, was arrested and charged with receiving/possessing stolen property.

INCIDENTS

SEPTEMBER 9

Larceny/theft-from residence first degree was reported from County Road 53 in Clio. One red Brown 424 model Bush Hog ($1,000) was reported stolen. One blue New Holland tractor ($5,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

SEPTEMBER 10

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Highway 431 in Eufaula.

Simple assault/harassment was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

Larceny/theft-vehicle parts third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and buying/receiving stolen property third degree were reported from Sambo Court in Eufaula. Two radiators ($600) were reported stolen and later recovered.

An information report was filed from White Oak Church Road in Eufaula.

Auto theft first degree was reported from River Road in Ariton. A 2008 blue Chevrolet Silverado truck ($5,000) was reported stolen.

SEPTEMBER 12

Disorderly conduct was reported from Ponderosa Drive in Eufaula.

SEPTEMBER 13

Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree was reported from Poorhouse Road in Clayton.

SEPTEMBER 14

Aggravated cruelty to animals was reported from Rocky Mount Church Road in Eufaula.

Larceny/theft-firearms second degree was reported from County Road 47 in Eufaula. One Smith & Wesson SD9 .9mm automatic handgun ($350) was reported stolen.

SEPTEMBER 15

An information report was filed from Springhill Road in Midway.

Reckless driving was reported from Edward Court in Eufaula.

SEPTEMBER 16

An information report was filed from White Oak Drive in Eufaula.

SEPTEMBER 17

Receiving/possessing stolen property fourth degree was reported from Lee Road in Clayton. Blank checks and income tax information were recovered.

SEPTEMBER 20

Identity theft was reported from County Road 43 in Clayton.

Assault/domestic violence third degree and harassing communications third degree were reported from Highway 239 in Clayton.

