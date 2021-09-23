BARBOUR COUNTY SHERIFF'S REPORT

ARRESTS

SEPTEMBER 17

Kendrick Tyler Stensland, 24, was arrested and charged with receiving/possessing stolen property.

INCIDENTS

SEPTEMBER 9

Larceny/theft-from residence first degree was reported from County Road 53 in Clio. One red Brown 424 model Bush Hog ($1,000) was reported stolen. One blue New Holland tractor ($5,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

SEPTEMBER 10

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Highway 431 in Eufaula.

Simple assault/harassment was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

Larceny/theft-vehicle parts third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and buying/receiving stolen property third degree were reported from Sambo Court in Eufaula. Two radiators ($600) were reported stolen and later recovered.

An information report was filed from White Oak Church Road in Eufaula.