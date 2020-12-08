Barbour County Sheriff's report

The following arrests were made by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department between Nov. 24 and Nov. 28.
NOVEMBER 24
Jeffrey Allen Miller, 61, Clayton — domestic violence/simple assault
NOVEMBER 25
Laquaveus Marques Nelson, 20, Eufaula — two counts of possession of marijuana
NOVEMBER 26
Jarvis Lemeko Johnson, 22, Louisville — domestic violence-coercion (simple assault), aggravated assault-menacing-gun and criminal mischief
NOVEMBER 27
Rurondre Lamart Thorton, 26, Louisville — bench warrant
NOVEMBER 28
Matthews Moss, 46, Skipperville — domestic violence/strangulation
The following incident reports were documented by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27.
NOVEMBER 24
An information report was filed from Highway 30 in Clayton.
NOVEMBER 25
An information report was filed from Highway 239 in Clayton.
Harassing communications was reported from Twin Lakes Road in Eufaula.
NOVEMBER 26
Aggravated assault-menacing-gun, domestic violence-coercion (simple assault) third degree, and criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were filed from Alkabama Highway 130 in Louisville. One Champion .410 gauge single shot shotgun was recovered. One touch screen cell phone was reported damaged.
NOVEMBER 27
Bench warrant was reported from County Road 33 in Louisville.
Death investigation was reported from Marshall Drive in Eufaula.
Assault/harassment was reported from John C. Martin Road in Clayton.
