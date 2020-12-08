 Skip to main content
Barbour County Sheriff's report
Barbour County Sheriff's report

The following arrests were made by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department between Nov. 24 and Nov. 28.

NOVEMBER 24

Jeffrey Allen Miller, 61, Clayton — domestic violence/simple assault

NOVEMBER 25

Laquaveus Marques Nelson, 20, Eufaula — two counts of possession of marijuana

NOVEMBER 26

Jarvis Lemeko Johnson, 22, Louisville — domestic violence-coercion (simple assault), aggravated assault-menacing-gun and criminal mischief

NOVEMBER 27

Rurondre Lamart Thorton, 26, Louisville — bench warrant

NOVEMBER 28

Matthews Moss, 46, Skipperville — domestic violence/strangulation

The following incident reports were documented by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27.

NOVEMBER 24

An information report was filed from Highway 30 in Clayton.

NOVEMBER 25

An information report was filed from Highway 239 in Clayton.

Harassing communications was reported from Twin Lakes Road in Eufaula.

NOVEMBER 26

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun, domestic violence-coercion (simple assault) third degree, and criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were filed from Alkabama Highway 130 in Louisville. One Champion .410 gauge single shot shotgun was recovered. One touch screen cell phone was reported damaged.

NOVEMBER 27

Bench warrant was reported from County Road 33 in Louisville.

Death investigation was reported from Marshall Drive in Eufaula.

Assault/harassment was reported from John C. Martin Road in Clayton.

