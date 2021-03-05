Barbour County Sheriff's report

Arrests
The following arrests were made by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department during the month of February:
February 7
Lamar Charles Morris II, Eufaula—WR-FTA-criminal
February 8
Danielle Katriel Antonoplos, 22, Dothan—possession of burglar tools, possessing stolen property and concealing stolen property
Steven Bryan Peel, 34, Banks—possession of burglar tools, criminal impersonation (using false name/identity), possessing stolen property and concealing stolen property
February 10
Steven Bryan Peel, 34, Banks—WR-FTA-criminal
Ronald Alex Johnson, 71, Eufaula—WR-FTA-criminal
February 22
Robert Cecil Green, 53, Abbeville—WR-FTA-criminal x3
February 24
Patrick Cody Lee, 27, Midway—WR-FTA-criminal
INCIDENTS/OFFENSES
The following incidents were recorded by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department during the month of February:
February 8
Possession of burglar tools and criminal impersonation (using false name/identity) were reported from Lury Walker Road in Clio. Eight debit/credit cards with different names, one BBVA bank debit card, one BBVA checkbook, two stacks of cashiers’ checks and four notary stamps inside case were recovered.
February 10
An information report was filed from Brundidge Street in Clio.
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.
Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Highway 30 and Russell Williams Road in Eufaula.
February 11
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.
An information report was filed from Highway 51 South in Clio.
February 15
Larceny/theft from banking institution first degree and larceny/theft from residence first degree were reported from Highway 131 in Clayton. One Irish necklace ($250), one diamond ring ($300), one wedding ring ($500), two pinky rings ($500) and a jewelry set ($900) were reported stolen.
February 16
An information report was filed from Stovall Road in Eufaula.
An information report was filed from County Road 17/County Road 6628 in Louisville.
Assault-domestic-menacing-other weapon third degree and criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were reported from Williams Mill Road in Clayton. One front storm door ($300) was reported damaged. One Ozark trail knife ($15) and one Easton baseball bat ($50) were recovered.
February 17
Fraud-identity theft was reported from Kilgore Drive in Eufaula.
An information report was filed from Highway 131 in Eufaula.
February 20
Assault/harassment was reported from Robertson Mill Road in Clayton.
February 21
Larceny/theft from banking institution third degree was reported from Summerhill Road in Eufaula. One bankruptcy refund check ($89) was reported stolen.
February 22
A miscellaneous incident was reported from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula.
February 24
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Williams Mill Road in Clayton. One mailbox ($50) and front porch siding ($75) were reported damaged.
February 25
Burglary-residence-no force third degree was reported from County Road 8 in Clio. One AK-47 with scope ($800) and one 1911 .45 caliber pistol ($500) were reported stolen.