Barbour County Sheriff's report

February 8

Possession of burglar tools and criminal impersonation (using false name/identity) were reported from Lury Walker Road in Clio. Eight debit/credit cards with different names, one BBVA bank debit card, one BBVA checkbook, two stacks of cashiers’ checks and four notary stamps inside case were recovered.

February 10

An information report was filed from Brundidge Street in Clio.

Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Highway 30 and Russell Williams Road in Eufaula.

February 11

Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from Robertson Airport Road in Clayton.

An information report was filed from Highway 51 South in Clio.

February 15