Barbour County students earn $1,000 college scholarships

Two local students were among a group of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship awarded through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.

The Barbour County recipients are George Hunter Cochran, a Eufaula High School graduate and a freshman at Auburn University studying forestry, and Laura Horne, a graduate from The Lakeside School and a freshman at Auburn University studying business.

“These students represent the future of our state and our nation, and we are proud to invest in their education,” said Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell. “We feel certain we’ll see a great return on this investment, because our scholarship recipients go on to do great things.”

The 2021 crop of scholarship recipients hail from 47 counties and are studying at 15 different institutions of higher learning. The program is administered through Scholarship America, which selects recipients based on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals.

In its eighth year, the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program has awarded $750,000 in scholarships, which may be used toward tuition, fees, books or supplies. Applications open annually in November and close Jan. 31.