Barbour County Young Farmers win poultry division in statewide contest

Joe and Ashley McCraney of Clayton in Barbour County won the poultry division of the Outstanding Young Farm Family (OYFF) on Feb. 26.

Sixty-three years after young farmers converged on Mt. Cheaha for their first conference, 350 contemporaries traveled to the Tennessee Valley to tour farms, fellowship and compete in contests.

The Alabama Farmers Federation Young Farmers Conference was Feb. 26-27 in Huntsville and continued the organization’s centennial celebration. The Young Farmers Division, tasked with promoting leadership and agricultural education for farmers 18-35 years old, was founded as Alabama Farm Bureau Young People in 1957.

Federation Young Farmers Division Director Jennifer Christenberry thanked attendees for their interest, involvement and investment, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like a lot of things since last year, this conference was full of firsts,” Christenberry said. “We weren’t able to meet as a group because of social distancing, but thanks to hard work from the State Young Farmers Committee, Federation staff and local farmers, we pulled off successful tours.”