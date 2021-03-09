Barbour County Young Farmers win poultry division in statewide contest

Joe and Ashley McCraney of Clayton in Barbour County won the poultry division of the Outstanding Young Farm Family (OYFF) on Feb. 26.
Sixty-three years after young farmers converged on Mt. Cheaha for their first conference, 350 contemporaries traveled to the Tennessee Valley to tour farms, fellowship and compete in contests.
The Alabama Farmers Federation Young Farmers Conference was Feb. 26-27 in Huntsville and continued the organization’s centennial celebration. The Young Farmers Division, tasked with promoting leadership and agricultural education for farmers 18-35 years old, was founded as Alabama Farm Bureau Young People in 1957.
Federation Young Farmers Division Director Jennifer Christenberry thanked attendees for their interest, involvement and investment, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Like a lot of things since last year, this conference was full of firsts,” Christenberry said. “We weren’t able to meet as a group because of social distancing, but thanks to hard work from the State Young Farmers Committee, Federation staff and local farmers, we pulled off successful tours.”
Six tours spread across north Alabama to allow young farmers to glean knowledge from experienced, time-tested producers. The various tours focused on row crops, cattle, poultry, agritourism, honey, research and more.
Ten families competed in Outstanding Young Farm Family (OYFF) contest interviews Feb. 26. The three finalist families were named during a livestream at the closing event at Top Golf. They are Mitchell and Rebecca Henry, Lawrence County; Josh and Savannah McCoy, Dale County; and Brady and Anna Peek, Limestone County. The finalists will participate in on-farm judging this summer, as they compete for over $60,000 in prizes. The families won the beef, peanut and cotton divisions, respectively, and received a DJI Mavic Mini Drone sponsored by the Federation.
Additional OYFF division winners were the McCraneys; Evan and Christy Nelson, Jefferson County, hay and forage; and Kaleb and Karah Skinner, Cleburne County, pork.
Conference photo contest winners were Michael Elliott, Jefferson County; Bethany Johnson, Randolph County; and Christy Nelson, Jefferson County.