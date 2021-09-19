 Skip to main content
Barbour County Youth place second at annual Wildlife Habitat Education Program Competition
The Barbour County WHEP team, pictured from left, are Hunter McGilvary, Garrett Jones, Jill Wachs, 4-H Agent, Evan Fant, Robert Fant and Bryanna Jones.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Barbour County Youth competed in the annual Alabama 4-H Wildlife Habitat Education Program Competition over the summer and placed second in the Junior Division for ages 9-13.

WHEP is the only national youth program that teaches wildlife and fish habitat management with a scientifically-based curriculum created and managed by wildlife and fisheries professionals. By studying the WHEP manual, participants learn wildlife terms, concepts, habitat and management practices.

Participants study over months independently and with a group in order to test their knowledge in the state competition. The winning senior, 14-18 years of age, WHEP team from each state earns the right to attend the annual National WHEP Contest.

The Barbour County Extension Office is looking for more members. Interested participants between the ages of 9-18 are encourage to call the 4-H office at 334-687-5688.

