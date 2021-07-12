 Skip to main content
Bertha Daniels Mulkey celebrates 101st birthday
Bertha Daniels Mulkey celebrates 101st birthday

Bertha Daniels Mulkey, a resident of Crowne Healthcare in Eufaula, celebrated her 101st birthday last Tuesday.

Mulkey is the oldest of nine children born to the late Howard Ensley and Sallie Diggs Daniels. She began her education at St. Luke School in Bakerhill and graduated from the Baptist Academy in Eufaula. She also earned an undergraduate degree in education from Alabama A&M University in Huntsville.

Upon graduating, she returned to Barbour County and began teaching school. She spent over 20 years in the school system where she taught elementary education at St. Mark Church School followed by Rosenwald Elementary in Clayton. Mulkey also taught at Shady Grove Community School and Center Ridge School in the Mt. Andrew Community. She finally retired from Blue Springs School.

After her teaching career ended, Mulkey began a new career with South East Alabama Self-Help Association (SEASHA), an outreach partnership with the federal government that assists with community development. Mulkey’s work with SEASHA inspired her love for community service.

After retiring from SEASHA, Mulkey’s service work continued. She found pleasure in quilting and teaching others the art of quilting. An avid gardener, she planted and harvested, always sharing the fruits of her labor with family and friends, and especially those in need. She also volunteered with the Barbour County Low Income Senior Citizens Program, and her love for children often led her back to the classroom as a substitute teacher and volunteer.

She is a member of Elam Baptist Christian Center where she served as church secretary for many years and continued to work faithfully in church ministries until her health declined.

