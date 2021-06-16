Best Black Belt Dog Photo Contest returns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Associations (ALBBAA) understands the unique bond that exists between a dog and their owner is universal from hunting dogs to house dogs. With this in mind, ALBBAA is searching for photo entries into the second annual Best Black Belt Dog Photo Contest.

This year, the contest is open to all dogs who are out on an adventure – this could be hunting/retrieving out in the field or on the water, riding along in the boat or canoe, hiking, or tagging along for a good old-fashioned road trip to a stop along the Flavors of the Black Belt trails like our Flavors mascot Duke!

The contest will run through July 31st and the winner is determined by the photo that receives the most votes online. The winning prize is a personalized 100% cotton oil finished Shelter Dog Coat by Filson and a copy of Black Belt Bounty, an award winning deluxe hard-cover coffee table book that celebrates the traditions of hunting and fishing in Alabama’s famed Black Belt region—a retail value of $175.