Big Buck Photo Contest kicks off in the Black Belt

The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest, now in its ninth year, is officially under way.
“Deer hunting in Alabama, and especially in Alabama’s Black Belt, is a time-honored tradition that we are proud to promote through this annual competition,” said Pam Swanner director of the ALBBAA. “The real trophy is the time spent with family and friends making lifelong memories, so we want to encourage time afield in our bountiful and scenic region of the state.”
The photo contest winner will receive an original 16x20 whitetail deer photo mounted on canvas by award-winning and nationally credited wildlife photographer Tes Jolly along with a $100 gift card to Bass Pro Shops. Tes, owner of Jolly’s Outdoor Visions located near Tuskegee, is a freelance wildlife photographer and writer specializing in whitetail deer and wild turkey.
To enter, contestants must upload a photo of a buck harvested within the 23-county Black Belt region during the 2020-2021 whitetail deer season to AlabamaBlackBeltAdventures.org/bigbuckphotocontest. The entry that receives the greatest number of votes will be announced as the winner once the season closes on February 10, 2021. Photo contest winners from the previous two years are not eligible for entry. Votes are allowed once a day, per entry, per IP address.
Alabama features one of the longest whitetail deer seasons in the country that begins with bow season starting in mid-October followed by the opening of gun season on Saturday, Nov. 21 in the majority of the state. The season closes on Feb. 10 in the Black Belt.
Before heading to the woods, ALBBAA reminds all sportsmen and women to refer to the rules and regulations, and purchase a hunting license, through the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) to support the important conservation work being done across the state. Hunters are also reminded to report their harvested deer via ADCNR’s Game Check.
The Black Belt includes the following counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.
The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is committed to promoting and enhancing outdoor recreation and tourism opportunities in the Black Belt in a manner that provides economic and ecological benefits to the region and its citizens. For information, go to www.alabamablackbeltadventures.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!