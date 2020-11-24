Big Buck Photo Contest kicks off in the Black Belt

The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest, now in its ninth year, is officially under way.

“Deer hunting in Alabama, and especially in Alabama’s Black Belt, is a time-honored tradition that we are proud to promote through this annual competition,” said Pam Swanner director of the ALBBAA. “The real trophy is the time spent with family and friends making lifelong memories, so we want to encourage time afield in our bountiful and scenic region of the state.”

The photo contest winner will receive an original 16x20 whitetail deer photo mounted on canvas by award-winning and nationally credited wildlife photographer Tes Jolly along with a $100 gift card to Bass Pro Shops. Tes, owner of Jolly’s Outdoor Visions located near Tuskegee, is a freelance wildlife photographer and writer specializing in whitetail deer and wild turkey.