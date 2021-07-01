Bike rodeo offers new helmets, makes bike safety fun

The Barbour County Extension Office recently offered a bike rodeo for children ages 5-12 at the Chattahoochee Courts Boys & Girls Club.

Participants were fitted for bike helmets that they were able to take home thanks to donations from local businesses and organizations.

Eufaula Police Department provided bicycle safety instruction, bicycles were inspected for any safety issues and participants played several games while riding their bikes including a newspaper throwing challenge. Participants also received a certificate of completion and goody bags provided by the SNAP Ed program.

Additional sponsors include Tyson, Medical Center Barbour, ALFA, NAACP, Walmart, New Beginnings, Katie Vickers Zumba and Bridges Equipment Services.