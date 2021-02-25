Birge wins knockout round at REDCREST 2021, advances to Friday’s championship round

Zack Birge of Blanchard, Oklahoma, weighed in eight bass totaling 25 pounds, 14 ounces Wednesday to win the Knockout Round (Group A) on Day 3 at REDCREST 2021, the Bass Pro Tour championship at Lake Eufaula. The five-day competition features a field of 40 of the best anglers in the world from the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour competing for a top cash prize of $300,000.

Advancing alongside Birge to Friday’s Championship round are pros Dustin Connell, Jacob Wheeler, Mark Davis and David Dudley.

The full field of anglers competed in the two-day Qualifying Round Monday and Tuesday of the event. The field was cut to just the top 20 based on two-day total cumulative weight. The remaining 20 anglers were split into two groups for the Knockout Round – 10 (Group A) competed on Wednesday and 10 (Group B) Thursday. The top five anglers from each group based on total single-day weight will advance to the Championship Round, the fifth and final day of competition Friday where weights are zeroed and the angler that catches the highest total weight on the final day will be crowned the REDCREST 2021 champion. Birge said he was using a white Omega Genesis TI spinnerbait.