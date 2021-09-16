 Skip to main content
Body discovered at abandoned residence identified
Body discovered at abandoned residence identified

  • Updated
police tape

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office has obtained information regarding the identity of the deceased person discovered in an abandoned residence on Hwy. 131 on Sept. 5.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Science identified the person as Rodriguez Demontay Germany of Forsyth, Ga. The cause of death is still undetermined.

“The Barbour County Sheriff Office is working closely with the Department of Forensic Science and agencies in Georgia in this investigation,” Sheriff Tyrone Smith said.

No further information could be released at this time.

On Aug. 23, the Georgia Department of Corrections issued a statewide lookout for Germany after he escaped from the Sumter Correctional Institute. He was last seen in a state-issued orange shirt and white pants with a blue stripe, and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said he may have been in a Gray 2010 Honda Accord with the tag “BA1LEE.”

On Sept. 5, Barbour County Sheriff deputies were called to the abandoned residence at 114 Hwy. 131 for reports of a suspicious vehicle, a gray, two-door Honda Accord with a license plate that read “BA1LEE.” Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body inside the vehicle and secured the scene.

