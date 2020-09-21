'Boo Campaign' set for Eufaula

Sign Gypsies of Eufaula has partnered with The Gardens of Eufaula and River Oaks Assisted Living facilities for the “Boo Campaign.”

Sign Gypsies is a greeting company that celebrates birthdays, holidays and special occasions by saying it BIG in a yard with large decorations. Each October, Sign Gypsies holds a “Boo Campaign” and donates the proceeds to a local child in need or an organization to help put smiles on faces of deserving individuals. The “Boo Campaign” begins Oct.1 and the cost is $25 to place a sign in a yard saying “Boo” with an attached bag of candy and a small note of thanks to the recipient explaining to them what organization they are helping.

This year, each $25 collected from the Boo Gram will be going in a reserve to place birthday greetings for every resident at both assisted living facilities on their birthdays.

Sign Gypsies has the capacity to deliver at least 4 Boo Grams per night. The assisted living facilities each have a 16-bed capacity and Sign Gypsies will be doing discounted greetings at $50 for the residents. Sign Gypsies hopes to do about 64 Boo Grams to cover the cost of the birthday greetings.