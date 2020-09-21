 Skip to main content
'Boo Campaign' set for Eufaula
Sign Gypsies of Eufaula has partnered with The Gardens of Eufaula and River Oaks Assisted Living facilities for the “Boo Campaign.”

Sign Gypsies is a greeting company that celebrates birthdays, holidays and special occasions by saying it BIG in a yard with large decorations. Each October, Sign Gypsies holds a “Boo Campaign” and donates the proceeds to a local child in need or an organization to help put smiles on faces of deserving individuals. The “Boo Campaign” begins Oct.1 and the cost is $25 to place a sign in a yard saying “Boo” with an attached bag of candy and a small note of thanks to the recipient explaining to them what organization they are helping.

This year, each $25 collected from the Boo Gram will be going in a reserve to place birthday greetings for every resident at both assisted living facilities on their birthdays.

Sign Gypsies has the capacity to deliver at least 4 Boo Grams per night. The assisted living facilities each have a 16-bed capacity and Sign Gypsies will be doing discounted greetings at $50 for the residents. Sign Gypsies hopes to do about 64 Boo Grams to cover the cost of the birthday greetings.

If interested in sending a Boo Gram, call 334-750-2025. Any donations are appreciated with 100 percent going to the assisted living facilities. Any amount collected over the amount needed will be donated to the Birthday Project.

The Birthday Project is a nonprofit organization of which Sign Gypsies has partnered to help throw birthday parties to children in homeless shelters across the United States.

