Candy during COVID still a treat

"So the first time you hear the concept of Halloween when you're a kid, your brain can't even understand it. What is this? What did you say? Someone's giving out candy? Who's giving out candy? EVERYONE WE KNOW is giving out candy? I gotta be a part of this!” - Jerry Seinfeld
I’ve always loved Halloween. As a kid there was nothing better than being turned loose with your friends for a spooky night of shenanigans. And even when it was over and time to come in, you still had a big sack full of candy to go through and make trades with your less-experienced little brothers.
“Yeah, these Bit-O-Honeys are great! You’ll love them!”
I was sorry we didn’t get many trick-or-treaters at our apartment this year, just two or three groups of the little sugar-worshippers who came by to get at my Snickers and M&Ms, which I picked out Saturday morning at Kroger while buying ingredients for chili.
KM says I can’t go to the store anymore, something about not paying attention to what I buy and spending too much of her hard-earned dollars. I don’t know why she would say that, I know exactly what I’m putting in the basket, just the good stuff, like Snickers and M&Ms.
After playing golf Saturday morning, and shooting a 38 on the front nine, (never mind about the back) I headed home to a night of trick or treaters, chili and scary movies. We were happy to spend part of the evening with our sixth-grade niece Claire, who wasn’t feeling that great and declined making the rounds with her twin little sisters, Cat and Caroline, who were decked out as a witch and an '80s girl (a style that KM tells me is coming back).
Claire was a little down so I tried to cheer her up by turning on Beetlejuice. We had just gotten to the part after the car wreck when the doorbell rang and KM met the first trick or treater. It was a little boy dressed like a bat, which reminded me of the first time I ever took our son Matt out on Halloween, about 30 years ago. That night, we went with his friend Tony and Tony’s dad Steve. Matt was a ninja and Tony was a bat. At the first house we pointed them toward the door and told them to get after it. When they got there they stood and waited. All the lights were on and the house was decked out in cobwebs and orange lights. But there they stood and no one came to greet them. Finally Steve yelled up at them, “Did you knock?”
“Oh,” they said. So they knocked and when someone opened the door I heard Matt say “Trick or treat,” followed by Tony’s, “I’m a bat!” That became their calling card for the night, “Trick or treat,” and “I’m a bat!” But it was effective as their bags were filled with candy.
Steve, I remember from those days, enjoyed jumping out and startling the young ghosts and goblins who dared make their way onto his front porch. Over the years we’ve lost touch with him and his wife Linda, but recently I became a friend of hers on Facebook, and got a good laugh when she posted the following on Halloween night:
“Okay, so some men never grow up (My husband). We have great decorations with sound effects and smoke. As if that isn't enough he has been sitting on the porch for an hour with a mask on waiting to scare the older kids when they come up to trick or treat. He accidentally jumped out when some older kids had their little sister, and the poor baby ran off crying.”
Nice to know my old friend hasn’t lost his touch.
