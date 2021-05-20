Children's summer programs underway at Eufaula Carnegie Library

The Eufaula Carnegie Library has begun sign-up for its annual summer reading program. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales.”

For safety considerations and convenience, all summer reading activities have been moved online.

Children ages 6 and up are invited to pledge to read a certain number of books over the summer; those finishing the program and meeting their reading goals are awarded a goody bag at the end of summer.

This year’s entertainment programs will all be available digitally on the library’s Facebook page. For those who can’t watch the programs live, all will remain available until the end of August.

This year, for the first time, participants in the summer reading challenge can log their books electronically using the library’s Bean Stack app. The app keeps track of books read and serves as a replacement for the paper reading logs of the past. Bean Stack is available at web sites featuring apps for download, and you don’t have to have a library card to get Bean Stack. The library will still provide paper logs to those who wish to use them.