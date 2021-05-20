Children's summer programs underway at Eufaula Carnegie Library

The Eufaula Carnegie Library has begun sign-up for its annual summer reading program. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales.”
For safety considerations and convenience, all summer reading activities have been moved online.
Children ages 6 and up are invited to pledge to read a certain number of books over the summer; those finishing the program and meeting their reading goals are awarded a goody bag at the end of summer.
This year’s entertainment programs will all be available digitally on the library’s Facebook page. For those who can’t watch the programs live, all will remain available until the end of August.
This year, for the first time, participants in the summer reading challenge can log their books electronically using the library’s Bean Stack app. The app keeps track of books read and serves as a replacement for the paper reading logs of the past. Bean Stack is available at web sites featuring apps for download, and you don’t have to have a library card to get Bean Stack. The library will still provide paper logs to those who wish to use them.
While the library is open at its regular schedule, the library’s Camellia Net and Hoopla digital services simplify the process of getting books: kids can easily download eBooks onto their tablets and phones. Both services are available on the library’s web page. E-books count the same as regular books in counting the books a child reads.
Dates and times of scheduled Facebook programs are:
- June 3, 2 p.m. Animal Tales’ Holiday Safari!
- June 10, 2 p.m. Tales of the Unexpected with Magician Tommy
- June 17, 2 p.m. Wild Wild Wolf with Didgeridoo Down Under
- June 24, 2 p.m. Tale Wise’s Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress
For more information about the library’s summer reading activities, contact Youth Services Librarian Rose Maddox at (334) 687-2337, extension 4.