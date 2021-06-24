 Skip to main content
Christopher Neumann completes IMPACT, enrolls at Troy University
Christopher Neumann completes IMPACT, enrolls at Troy University

  Updated
Troy University logo

TROY, AL — Christopher Neumann of Eufaula has completed IMPACT new student orientation and enrolled at Troy University for the Fall 2021 semester at the Troy Campus.

The fall semester for the Troy Campus starts on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

About Troy UniversityTroy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.

