Christopher Neumann joins the Sound of the South

The “Sound of the South” Marching Band is a precision collegiate ensemble that has developed a national reputation for its quality musicianship and its exciting arrangements and innovative field productions. The “Sound of the South” is the largest student organization on campus, boasting numbers more than 300 strong each semester. Members of the “Sound of the South” have represented almost every organization on campus, maintaining leadership positions in the fields of academia, student government and athletics, as well as many other areas of campus life.