Church Briefs

Sept. 27
Old Timey Day
You and your family are invited to join Newbia on Sept. 27 at the Vineyard Christian Retreat for "Old Timey Day.” We will have morning service in the chapel at 11 a.m. with lunch and fellowship at the pavilion following service.
This year's theme is old timey day and most of us will be dressing the part, i.e. overalls, jeans, long dresses, hats and bonnets etc. Of course, you do not have to dress for the occasion, but I pray that you will. We will have horse shoes, corn hole, fishing, boating, swimming and many other activities while we fellowship.
Since lunch is being catered, please RSVP via email emily@ccbacenter.com to let us know how many in your family will be attending. We want to make sure we order enough food. The Vineyard is located at 245 County Road 131 in Ariton.
Ongoing
St. James Episcopal Food Pantry
St. James Episcopal Church of Eufaula has a food pantry that serves the Eufaula community each Tuesday from 9:30-11 a.m. For the next two months it is also offering the ability for anyone to come in and register to vote and/or apply for an absentee ballot. We will be glad to help anyone needing a photocopy of their driver’s license which is needed for the absentee ballot application.
In addition, for the month of September, the church will have a representative from the Census office to assist anyone who has not yet completed a 2020 census.
Clothes Closet open Sundays, 2-5 p.m.
The Eufaula Seventh-day Adventist Church's Clothes Closet will be open Sundays from 2-5 p.m. Clothes are free for those who need them. We are not accepting donations of clothing at this time. The church is located across from McDonalds at 107 Baker Dr.
Christian Grove services
Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.
Greater Sardis schedule
Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, Pastor; Weekly Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.
Tabernacle schedule change
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union St. in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship -- first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Bridging the gap
SouthPoint Church, 159 Oaks Landing in Eufaula: If you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/ young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost, or just searching for a place to connect , have fun, and build relationships with others and God, join us Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church. For more information, contact Student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.
