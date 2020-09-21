Church Briefs

Sept. 27

Old Timey Day

You and your family are invited to join Newbia on Sept. 27 at the Vineyard Christian Retreat for "Old Timey Day.” We will have morning service in the chapel at 11 a.m. with lunch and fellowship at the pavilion following service.

This year's theme is old timey day and most of us will be dressing the part, i.e. overalls, jeans, long dresses, hats and bonnets etc. Of course, you do not have to dress for the occasion, but I pray that you will. We will have horse shoes, corn hole, fishing, boating, swimming and many other activities while we fellowship.

Since lunch is being catered, please RSVP via email emily@ccbacenter.com to let us know how many in your family will be attending. We want to make sure we order enough food. The Vineyard is located at 245 County Road 131 in Ariton.

Ongoing

St. James Episcopal Food Pantry