Church Calendar
Church Calendar

Christian Grove Baptist Church, located at 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, has Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by worship service at 11 a.m., and Wednesday services begin at 6 p.m.

Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church has weekly Sunday School beginning at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible study starts at 5:30 p.m., and worship services are held at 11 a.m. every first and third Sundays.

Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 404 East Union St. in Eufaula, holds Intercessory Prayer on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Sunday School begins 9 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study begins at 6 p.m., and the men and women’s fellowship is held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

