Church Calendar

Drive through live nativity

Cross Baptist Church will debut its annual drive through live nativity on Friday, Dec. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and see members of the congregation as they play the roles of the wise men, Mary and Joseph as well as live animals in the manger. Cross Baptist Church is located off of 431 at 33 Early Street. The event is free to the public.

Christian Grove Services

Christian Grove Baptist Church, located at 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, has Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by worship service at 11 a.m., and Wednesday services begin at 6 p.m.

Greater Sardis schedule

Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church has weekly Sunday School beginning at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible study starts at 5:30 p.m., and worship services are held at 11 a.m. every first and third Sundays.

Tabernacle schedule change

Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 404 East Union St. in Eufaula, holds Intercessory Prayer on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Sunday School begins 9 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study begins at 6 p.m., and the men and women’s fellowship is held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.