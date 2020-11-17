Church calendar

Clothes Closet open Sundays, 2 to 5 p.m.

The Eufaula Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s Clothes Closet is open Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Clothes are free for those who need them. We are not accepting donations of clothing at this time. The church is located across from McDonald’s at 107 Baker Drive.

Christian Grove Services

Christian Grove Baptist Church, located at 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, has Sunday School at 10 a.m. followed by worship service at 11 a.m., and Wednesday services begin at 6 p.m.

Greater Sardis schedule

Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church has weekly Sunday School beginning at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study starts at 5:30 p.m., and worship services are held at 11 a.m. every first and third Sundays.

Tabernacle schedule change

Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 404 East Union St. in Eufaula, holds Intercessory Prayer on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Sunday School begins 9 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study begins at 6 p.m., and the men and women’s fellowship is held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.