Clayton recognized by National School Public Relations Association

Alabama School Public Relations Association (ALSPRA) member Mitzi Clayton, public information liaison for Eufaula City Schools, has been recognized by the National School Public Relations Association. Clayton was notified that she is the recipient of the Don Bagin Memorial Scholarship to the 67th Annual NSPRA Seminar. This scholarship is made possible thanks to contributions from the Bagin Family Education Foundation, and the scholarship covers the cost of Clayton’s seminar registration. The NSPRA 2021 National Seminar—“Reconnect/Refresh/Recharge”—brings the best in school public relations professional development to the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel and to an online event platform July 11-14.