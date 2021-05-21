Alabama School Public Relations Association (ALSPRA) member Mitzi Clayton, public information liaison for Eufaula City Schools, has been recognized by the National School Public Relations Association. Clayton was notified that she is the recipient of the Don Bagin Memorial Scholarship to the 67th Annual NSPRA Seminar. This scholarship is made possible thanks to contributions from the Bagin Family Education Foundation, and the scholarship covers the cost of Clayton’s seminar registration. The NSPRA 2021 National Seminar—“Reconnect/Refresh/Recharge”—brings the best in school public relations professional development to the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel and to an online event platform July 11-14.
Clayton recognized by National School Public Relations Association
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eufaula Police
Eight Eufaula Chick-fil-A team members have recently been awarded six $2,500 and one $500 college scholarship from Chick-fil-A, Inc. through t…
- Updated
Eufaula
- Updated
Lakeside’s valedictorian, salutatorian
- Updated
A Eufaula man has been charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting early Sunday, May 2, Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said.
- Updated
Pro Jason Abram of Piney Flats, Tenn. brought a five-bass limit to the scale Sunday weighing 14 pounds, 1 ounce to win the MLF Tackle Warehous…
- Updated
GEORGETOWN—In a 4-1 vote last Thursday evening, the Quitman County Board of Registrars defeated a proposal that would have closed 50% of the c…
- Updated
Pastor Willie White Jr. of Johns Chapel AME Church in Enterprise recently gave a $500 donation to Eufaula High School geared towards supportin…