Clayton Senior Center celebrates National Older American’s Month with a week of activities

The Clayton Senior Center will celebrate National Older American’s Month in May with a week full of events from May 3-7 including outside games, an ice cream social and a special appearance from comedian Mattie J.

Mattie J. Witherspoon will perform on Wednesday, May 5 at 4 p.m. at the Clayton Event Center. Tickets are limited to ensure that all COVID-19 guidelines are met, including the wearing of masks and social distancing. Tickets are $20 and will include a meal to go, and there will also be photo opportunities and the chance to win a door prize.

For ticket information, contact Sandra Morris at 334-689-1168.

Mattie J.’s comedic routine is a family-friendly event for all ages. Read on to learn more about the character she portrays in her set.

About Mattie J. Witherspoon aka Mattie J.

Mattie J. is a well-known public figure who can be found on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Her body of work is evident in churches throughout the nation’s southeast region as she currently holds the office of the Church Protocol and Paraphernalia Analyst for Alabama, Mississippi and a portion of Georgia. This position allows Mattie to travel throughout the Southeast keeping the local churches updated with the current policies and procedures.