Clayton Senior Center comedy show a success

Members of the Clayton Senior Center were honored with a dinner and comedy show in recognition of Older Americans Month earlier this month at the Clayton Event Center in Clayton.

As COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines are being lifted, this was the first opportunity many of the members have had to venture out for a bit of socialization. Guests were asked to wear their best hats and favorite shades in honor of the evening’s entertainer, comedian Ms. Mattie J.

Festivities began with Mayor Kathy Thomas extending a welcome on behalf from the City of Clayton followed by Victory Floyd-McClain and David Helms welcoming guests on behalf of the center members. A special presentation to Mattie J was then made by 12-year-old Jayden Howard who presented her with three pieces of his artwork inspired by her. Center member and seamstress Jeanette Anglin also presented an embroidered lap scarf with matching face mask.

Comedian Mattie J entertained the crowd filling the room with laughter. After the show, center member Joe Coleman blessed the dinner and everyone received a meal.

Members of the center paid tribute to Dot Walker who passed away the week before—her favorite song was played while they took a spin on the dance floor in her honor.