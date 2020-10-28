Community briefs

Food delivery for Quitman County Seniors
Attention seniors ages 60 and above in Quitman County, the Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.
Quitman County COVID-19 testing
Georgia’s West Central Health District has established a toll-free number for COVID-19 information. After the recording, callers to 1-855-962-0955 may leave a message which will be returned within 24 hours. To be tested, individuals must be Georgia residents and meet CDC guidelines. All symptomatic individuals are eligible for COVID-19 testing with a referral from your healthcare provider or your local public health department. Symptoms include: fever, chills, headache, cough, muscle pain, sore throat, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills and new loss of taste or smell. Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19. It’s important for individuals who have mild symptoms to self-quarantine for 14 days. If symptoms worsen, call your health care provider for evaluation. Those without a healthcare provider or without insurance should contact your local health department for guidance. Please call 229-334-3697 to be screened.
Yarns sought for lap blankets
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for red, white and blue skeins of yarn to make patriotic lap blankets for veterans who are under hospice care. To donate yarn, drop it off at the RSVP office located at 303 West Washington Street in Eufaula, directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
Mammograms After Hours
Join Medical Center Barbour for Mammograms After Hours Oct. 26-27 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. each night. It will be a truly special "girls' night" full of fun while you get your mammogram at the same time! Please call 334-688-7002 to pre-register.
Veterans Day Celebration
The City of Eufaula will hold its Veterans Day Celebration at Lakepoint State Park on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come out and enjoy an afternoon of fireworks, food and live music!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!