 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Briefs
0 comments

Community Briefs

  • 0

Black Friday/Iron Bowl Prediction & Small Biz Saturday

Get your Black Friday on downtown, and while you are at it, predict the Iron Bowl score and you just may win a $100 gift certificate to your favorite store! Entries start at stores Monday, Nov. 23 and will be picked up Friday, Nov. 27. Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28, so show your support for our hometown merchants and find some special deals along the way.

22nd State Bank changes hours
 
The 22nd State Bank branch hours changed effective last week. The drive-thru will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bank lobby will be open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
 
2020 Fun Run and activities
 
The Alabama National Guard will host a fun run on Saturday, Dec. 5 beginning at 8 a.m. The race will start at the entrance to Yohollo Micco Trail on East Broad Street. The entry fee is $20 and includes a t-shirt, and the top winners will receive a prize. To register, contact SFC Maddox at william.d.maddox.mil@mail.mil or SPC Webb at steven.w.webb12.mil@mail.mil

Quitman Head Start sign-up

The Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Quitman County, Ga. are now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. To qualify for the Head Start program, children must be 3 years of age by Sept. 1 of this year. Ages for Early Head Start are 13-months to 3-years-old. For more information or to schedule an appointment to register, call 706-610-4395.

Quitman seniors food delivery 

Attention seniors ages 60 and older in Quitman County, the Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.

Quitman County COVID-19 testing

Georgia’s West Central Health District has established a toll-free number for COVID-19 information. After the recording, callers to 1-855-962-0955 may leave a message which will be returned within 24 hours. To be tested, individuals must be Georgia residents and meet CDC guidelines. All symptomatic individuals are eligible for COVID-19 testing with a referral from your healthcare provider or your local public health department. Symptoms include: fever, chills, headache, cough, muscle pain, sore throat, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills and new loss of taste or smell. Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19. It’s important for individuals who have mild symptoms to self-quarantine for 14 days. If symptoms worsen, call your health care provider for evaluation. Those without a healthcare provider or without insurance should contact your local health department for guidance. Please call 229-334-3697 to be screened.

Yarns sought for lap blankets

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for red, white and blue skeins of yarn to make patriotic lap blankets for veterans who are under hospice care. To donate yarn, drop it off at the RSVP office located at 303 West Washington Street in Eufaula, directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 5 and Nov. 17.

News

Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 10 and Nov. 12.

Lake Eufaula fishing report
News

Lake Eufaula fishing report

The water level is slowly rising and the shore line cover areas will soon be back in play. The bait fish will be working this new area as the …

Lake Eufaula fishing report
News

Lake Eufaula fishing report

The river level is recovering nicely. The new growth on the shore lines will soon be under water again and the bait fish will be working this …

News

Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 8 and Nov. 9.

Watch Now: Related Video

HOPE Academy 'Christmas Cookies'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert