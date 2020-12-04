 Skip to main content
Community Briefs
2020 Festival of Lights

Featuring over 600,000 Christmas lights, the 34th annual Festival of Lights is open every evening at 6 p.m. from now until Dec. 31 at the home of Brother Ralph and Rachel Estes located on Georgia Hwy. 39 (Eufaula Road), five miles north of Fort Gaines, Ga. Everyone is invited, and there is no cost for admission.

Camarata Music Club cancels concert

The Camarata Music Club's annual concert, also the club's 50th anniversary of the concert, will not be held this weekend. It has been rescheduled to the first Sunday in December 2021. The Camarata Club is thankful for the community's support each year and hopes it will attend the 50th anniversary concert in 2021.

Be Santa to a senior

Help seniors in need this holiday season by becoming a Santa to a senior. Items needed include socks, gloves, winter hats, blankets and throws, pain reliever, cough drops, Kleenex, toilet paper, soap, deodorant, lotion and other cleaning/hygiene items. Pillows will not be accepted. Non-perishable food items include hard candy, cookies, crackers, soup, tuna, Vienna sausages, peanut butter, canned vegetables and more. Drop off locations are the Main Street Eufaula office located inside the Chamber of Commerce at 333 E. Broad Street and the Eufaula Boys and Girls Club at 446 Sanford Avenue. Please deliver all donations by Friday, Dec. 18, and leave them unwrapped.
 
Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Jr. Ambassador food drive
Help donate to those in need! Canned food, non-perishables and toiletries are being accepted now through Dec. 16. Drop off locations are the Chamber of Commerce for the public, and students and staff can drop off items at Eufaula High School and Admiral Moorer Middle School. For more information, call 334-687-6664 or visit the Eufaula Chamber Facebook page. All items will be donated locally.
 
Medical Center Barbour hosts blood drive
 
Medical Center Barbour will host Lifesouth for a blood drive on Monday, Dec. 7 from am 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Look for the bloodmobile at 820 W. Washington Street.
 
2020 Fun Run and activities
 
The Alabama National Guard will host a fun run on Saturday, Dec. 5 beginning at 8 a.m. The race will start at the entrance to Yohollo Micco Trail on East Broad Street. The entry fee is $20 and includes a t-shirt, and the top winners will receive a prize. To register, contact SFC Maddox at william.d.maddox.mil@mail.mil or SPC Webb at steven.w.webb12.mil@mail.mil

Quitman Head Start sign-up

The Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Quitman County, Ga. are now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. To qualify for the Head Start program, children must be 3 years of age by Sept. 1 of this year. Ages for Early Head Start are 13-months to 3-years-old. For more information or to schedule an appointment to register, call 706-610-4395.

Quitman seniors food delivery 

Attention seniors ages 60 and older in Quitman County, the Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.

Quitman County COVID-19 testing

Georgia’s West Central Health District has established a toll-free number for COVID-19 information. After the recording, callers to 1-855-962-0955 may leave a message which will be returned within 24 hours. To be tested, individuals must be Georgia residents and meet CDC guidelines. All symptomatic individuals are eligible for COVID-19 testing with a referral from your healthcare provider or your local public health department. Symptoms include: fever, chills, headache, cough, muscle pain, sore throat, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills and new loss of taste or smell. Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19. It’s important for individuals who have mild symptoms to self-quarantine for 14 days. If symptoms worsen, call your health care provider for evaluation. Those without a healthcare provider or without insurance should contact your local health department for guidance. Please call 229-334-3697 to be screened.

Yarns sought for lap blankets

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for red, white and blue skeins of yarn to make patriotic lap blankets for veterans who are under hospice care. To donate yarn, drop it off at the RSVP office located at 303 West Washington Street in Eufaula, directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.

