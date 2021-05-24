Community Calendar

Senior Farmers Market registration: Applications will be available on June 8 at the Quitman County Connection office located at 35 Old School Road in Georgetown, Ga. Applications will be due back to the Connection office by June 22. For more information, call 229-234-3244.

Bike Rodeo: The Alabama Cooperative Extension Office is hosting a bike rodeo on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Chattahoochee Courts Boys and Girls Club. The rodeo is open to children ages 5-12, and they must be accompanied by an adult. Highlights of the day will include a free bike safety check, games and prizes, getting fitted for a free helmet while supplies last and learning about bike safety.

Eufaula Farmers Market: The Eufaula Farmers Market will officially open for the season on Thursday, May 27. The market is open every Thursday through mid-August at the Eufaula Farmers Market Pavilion on S. Orange Street from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Featured items are fresh produce, arts and crafts items and baked goods. For more information, contact Allie Logan at 334-687-5688 or email corcoja@aces.edu.