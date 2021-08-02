Community Calendar

Christ Child Circle: Christ Child Circle is sponsoring a Back to School Clothing Sale at the Eufaula Early Learning Center lunchroom on Aug. 14 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Fill a bag for just $1!

Barbour County Department of Human Resources: Barbour County DHR will begin the next session of foster/adoptive parenting classes on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Barbour County DHR Office. Homes are needed for short-term, long-term, respite, medically fragile, emergencies and sibling group placements as well as adoptive homes. For more information or to apply, contact Jasmine Harris at 334-775-2014 or jasmine.harris@dhr.alabama.gov.

Eufaula Art Scene: The Eufaula Art Scene is now accepting applications for the Project/Event Grant Program for local presentation of projects and events for the cultural enrichment of Eufaula and the surrounding area. The Eufaula Art Scene (EAS) was created with the mission to encourage, promote and support all the creative arts in Eufaula and the surrounding area and works specifically with artists and organizations in the coordination of cultural activities. For more information and to download application please visit, https://www.theeufaulaartscene.org. The deadline for application is Sept. 1.