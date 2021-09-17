Community Calendar

Tuskegee Extension Group: Tuskegee Extension Group presents the Jeffery Moore and CAENS Technology Estate Planning Workshop Zoom meeting on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.
Drive-up flu shot clinic: The Barbour County Health Department will be holding drive-up flu shot clinics at the Eufaula Clinic, 634 School Street, on Sept. 27 and Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and at the Clayton Clinic, 39 Browder Street, on Oct. 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 334-687-4808.
God’s Way Baptist Church: God’s Way Baptist Church is hosting a revival on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 27 through Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. nightly. John Riley is scheduled to be the speaker. God’s Way Baptist Church is located at 271 Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula.
Eufaula High School Alumni Weekend: Alumni weekend for Eufaula High School graduates will be held over homecoming weekend from Friday, Oct. 1 to Saturday, Oct. 2. On Friday night, alumni are invited to tailgate at Old Creek Town beginning at 3 p.m. followed by the homecoming football game against Valley at 7 p.m. and an after party at Jazzy Bones. Saturday is the denim and white party at the Eufaula Community Center from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Face masks will be required at all events. Tickets can be purchased in advance by using CashApp at $EHSAlumniWeekend or Paypal at ehsalumniweekend@gmail.com.
Quitman County Board of Education meeting: The Quitman County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. in the District’s Boardroom located at 215 Kaigler Road, Georgetown, Ga. The rest of the meeting dates for the year are: Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.
Sam Wise State Farm Great Pumpkin Hunt: The Eufaula Great Pumpkin Hunt is here. Make plans to take your kids around Eufaula on the weekend of Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 10 starting first thing Friday morning, and be on the lookout for “State Farm Pumpkins.” When you find one, bring it to the office at 302 E Broad St. in Eufaula and get a free pumpkin decorating kit, along with a few other surprises. Limit one pumpkin per child, and child must be present to get decorating kit.
Celebrating 100 years of football: Eufaula High School is celebrating 100 years of football! Eufaula High School 1978 and 1981 football championship team members, cheerleaders and coaches will be honored pre-game on Oct. 22. Please meet the group of other team members, cheerleaders and coaches at the back gate of Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. If you have questions, contact Mitzi Clayton at (334) 695-0879 or via email at mitzi.clayton@ecsk12.org.
Quitman seniors food delivery: Attention seniors ages 60 and older in Quitman County, the Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.