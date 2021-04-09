Community Calendar

Quitman County Board of Education meeting: The Quitman County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. in the District’s Boardroom located at 215 Kaigler Road, Georgetown, Ga. The rest of the meeting dates for the year are: May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.

Eufaula High School graduation: Saturday, May 22 at 9 a.m. at Tiger Stadium. The alternate date is May 29.

Eufaula High School Coaches’ Cup: The EHS annual Coaches’ Cup 18-hole, three person golf scramble will be held on Friday, May 28. The entry fee is $300 per team. The shotgun start begins at noon. Entry deadline is Thursday, May 27 at 4 p.m., and the event is limited to 20 teams. Winner receives a $500 payout. Tournament sponsorships are available for $100 for gold and $500 for platinum. For more information, contact Harriet Kornegay at 334-695-5907 or Meg Herring at 256-609-9232.