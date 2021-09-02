Community Calendar

St. James Episcopal Church: St. James Episcopal Church is hosting a commemorative mass on Sunday, Sept. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The Blue Mass is held to remember the first responders who answered the call on 9/11 and to honor those who still serve today. All are invited to join the special services.

Eufaula Homemakers Club: The Eufaula Homemakers Club meets the first Thursday of the month beginning in September at 10 a.m. at the County Extension conference room. The nonprofit club is part of the State Homemakers organization and is currently open to new members.

God’s Way Baptist Church: God’s Way Baptist Church is hosting a revival on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 27 through Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. nightly. John Riley is scheduled to be the speaker. God’s Way Baptist Church is located at 271 Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula.