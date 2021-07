Community Calendar

Christian Life Church: Christian Life Church, located at 38 Hwy. 82 in Eufaula, welcomes Tane Miller on Sunday, July 25 at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Anderson Baptist Church: Anderson Baptist Church in Clio will hold a 100th celebration on July 25 at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and listen to speaker Jeffery Parmer and music by Joyce Batton. A covered dish lunch will follow.

Eufaula Art Scene: The Eufaula Art Scene is now accepting applications for the Project/Event Grant Program for local presentation of projects and events for the cultural enrichment of Eufaula and the surrounding area. The Eufaula Art Scene (EAS) was created with the mission to encourage, promote and support all the creative arts in Eufaula and the surrounding area and works specifically with artists and organizations in the coordination of cultural activities. For more information and to download application please visit, https://www.theeufaulaartscene.org. The deadline for application is Sept. 1.