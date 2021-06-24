Community Calendar

Clothing giveaway: Old Mt. Silla Baptist Church will hold a clothing giveaway on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1636 Bud Gary Road in Clayton. All items are free. Social distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks or face coverings will be required.

Annual Independence Day BBQ: VFW Post 5850 will host its annual Independence Day BBQ on Saturday, July 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are available for pre-sale or purchase the day of the event at the door. For $9, patrons will receive a plate of pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, bread, dessert and tea. VFW Post 5850 is located at 1556 N. Eufaula Avenue in Eufaula.

Quail and Turkey Management Tour: The Barbour County Quail and Turkey Management Tour will be held on Friday, July 16 at the Barbour County Management Area located at 164 Christa Drive in Midway. Lunch will be provided, and door prizes will be given away. To RSVP, contact Allie Logan at 334-687-5688 or corcoja@aces.edu.