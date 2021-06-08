Community Calendar

Eufaula Community Center: The fitness room, racquetball court and group fitness classes are all back to 100 percent capacity, and restrictions have also been lifted on event reservations. Lockers can be rented at $10/month or $50/a year. Water fountains remain closed. To avoid having to remember to carry cash, ECC has made punch cards that are available for purchase at the ECC or the gate. Cards expired on May 31.

Quitman County Board of Education meeting: The Quitman County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, July 6 at 6 p.m. in the District’s Boardroom located at 215 Kaigler Road, Georgetown, Ga. The rest of the meeting dates for the year are: Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7. The Quitman County Board of Education will meet in a Called Session on Monday, June 14, and Tuesday June 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the District’s Boardroom for the 2021-2022 Budget.

Quitman seniors food delivery: Attention seniors ages 60 and older in Quitman County, the Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.