Community Calendar

Drive-up flu shot clinic: The Barbour County Health Department will be holding drive-up flu shot clinics at the Eufaula Clinic, 634 School Street, on Sept. 27 and Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and at the Clayton Clinic, 39 Browder Street, on Oct. 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 334-687-4808.

God’s Way Baptist Church: God’s Way Baptist Church is hosting a revival on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 27 through Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. nightly. John Riley is scheduled to be the speaker. God’s Way Baptist Church is located at 271 Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula.

Eufaula High School Alumni Weekend: Alumni weekend for Eufaula High School graduates will be held over homecoming weekend from Friday, Oct. 1 to Saturday, Oct. 2. On Friday night, alumni are invited to tailgate at Old Creek Town beginning at 3 p.m. followed by the homecoming football game against Valley at 7 p.m. and an after party at Jazzy Bones. Saturday is the denim and white party at the Eufaula Community Center from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Face masks will be required at all events. Tickets can be purchased in advance by using CashApp at $EHSAlumniWeekend or Paypal at ehsalumniweekend@gmail.com.