Community Calendar

Drive-up flu shot clinic: The Barbour County Health Department will be holding drive-up flu shot clinics at the Eufaula Clinic, 634 School Street, on Sept. 27 and Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and at the Clayton Clinic, 39 Browder Street, on Oct. 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 334-687-4808.
God’s Way Baptist Church: God’s Way Baptist Church is hosting a revival on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 27 through Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. nightly. John Riley is scheduled to be the speaker. God’s Way Baptist Church is located at 271 Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula.
Eufaula High School Alumni Weekend: Alumni weekend for Eufaula High School graduates will be held over homecoming weekend from Friday, Oct. 1 to Saturday, Oct. 2. On Friday night, alumni are invited to tailgate at Old Creek Town beginning at 3 p.m. followed by the homecoming football game against Valley at 7 p.m. and an after party at Jazzy Bones. Saturday is the denim and white party at the Eufaula Community Center from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Face masks will be required at all events. Tickets can be purchased in advance by using CashApp at $EHSAlumniWeekend or Paypal at ehsalumniweekend@gmail.com.
Quitman County Board of Education meeting: The Quitman County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. in the District’s Boardroom located at 215 Kaigler Road, Georgetown, Ga. The rest of the meeting dates for the year are: Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.
Sam Wise State Farm Great Pumpkin Hunt: The Eufaula Great Pumpkin Hunt is here. Make plans to take your kids around Eufaula on the weekend of Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 10 starting first thing Friday morning, and be on the lookout for “State Farm Pumpkins.” When you find one, bring it to the office at 302 E Broad St. in Eufaula and get a free pumpkin decorating kit, along with a few other surprises. Limit one pumpkin per child, and child must be present to get decorating kit.
Celebrating 100 years of football: Eufaula High School is celebrating 100 years of football! Eufaula High School 1978 and 1981 football championship team members, cheerleaders and coaches will be honored pre-game on Oct. 22. Please meet the group of other team members, cheerleaders and coaches at the back gate of Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. If you have questions, contact Mitzi Clayton at (334) 695-0879 or via email at mitzi.clayton@ecsk12.org.
Quitman seniors food delivery: Attention seniors ages 60 and older in Quitman County, the Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.
Eufaula Homemakers Club: The Eufaula Homemakers Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at the County Extension conference room. The nonprofit club is part of the State Homemakers organization and is currently open to new members.