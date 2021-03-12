Community Calendar

Eufaula Primary School kindergarten registration: Kindergarten registration will take place March 15-19. Please use this link to register from March 15-19: https://registration.powerschool.com/family/gosnap.aspx?action=28594&culture=en Parents/guardians will be asked to set up an account then input data and upload required forms. If you do not have Internet access or need help with registering and uploading forms, please go to Eufaula Primary School from March 15-19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Eufaula Early Learning Center: Pre-K is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Children must be 4 years old before or on Sept. 2 and must reside in Eufaula to be eligible for participation. To pre-register, complete the online registration through the Department of Early Childhood Education’s portal at https://alprek.asapconnected.com and call the ELC’s office at 687-1100, extension 1018 to make an appointment to meet with the registrar and to submit all of the required documents: birth certificate, immunization record (must be current and have the state of Alabama seal), your state issued picture ID and two proofs of residency (current mortgage/lease agreement and current utility bills in your name). Call the office if your documents do not meet the criteria or you have any questions before coming in for your appointment. The deadline to register is March 25, and acceptance into pre-K is through a random selection drawing to be held on March 26 at 3 p.m. at the ELC.
Quitman County COVID tests: Georgia’s West Central Health District has established a toll-free number for COVID-19 information. After the recording, callers to 1-855-962-0955 may leave a message which will be returned within 24 hours. To be tested, individuals must be Georgia residents and meet CDC guidelines. All symptomatic individuals are eligible for COVID-19 testing with a referral from your healthcare provider or your local public health department. Symptoms include: fever, chills, headache, cough, muscle pain, sore throat, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills and new loss of taste or smell. Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19. It’s important for individuals who have mild symptoms to self-quarantine for 14 days. If symptoms worsen, call your health care provider for evaluation. Those without a healthcare provider or without insurance should contact your local health department for guidance. Please call 229-334-3697 to be screened.
Quitman County Board of Education meeting: The Quitman County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. in the District’s Boardroom located at 215 Kaigler Road, Georgetown, Ga. The rest of the meeting dates for the year are: May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.
Eufaula High School graduation: Saturday, May 22 at 9 a.m. at Tiger Stadium. The alternate date is May 29.