Community Calendar

Eufaula Primary School kindergarten registration: Kindergarten registration will take place March 15-19. Please use this link to register from March 15-19: https://registration.powerschool.com/family/gosnap.aspx?action=28594&culture=en Parents/guardians will be asked to set up an account then input data and upload required forms. If you do not have Internet access or need help with registering and uploading forms, please go to Eufaula Primary School from March 15-19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Eufaula Early Learning Center: Pre-K is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Children must be 4 years old before or on Sept. 2 and must reside in Eufaula to be eligible for participation. To pre-register, complete the online registration through the Department of Early Childhood Education’s portal at https://alprek.asapconnected.com and call the ELC’s office at 687-1100, extension 1018 to make an appointment to meet with the registrar and to submit all of the required documents: birth certificate, immunization record (must be current and have the state of Alabama seal), your state issued picture ID and two proofs of residency (current mortgage/lease agreement and current utility bills in your name). Call the office if your documents do not meet the criteria or you have any questions before coming in for your appointment. The deadline to register is March 25, and acceptance into pre-K is through a random selection drawing to be held on March 26 at 3 p.m. at the ELC.