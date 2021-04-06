Community Calendar

Parkview Christian School: The first-ever charity golf tournament will be held on Saturday, April 17 beginning at 8 a.m. Tee time is 9 a.m. The $65 team entry fee includes lunch, and teams are to be made up of three people. Door prizes will be given away along with a $10 prize package and awards for straightest drive, longest drive and closest to pin. To sign up, contact Country Club of Alabama at 334-687-8003. This event is sponsored by Jim Whaley Tires.
“Lunch and Learn” job search prep classes: Starting today, April 7, the Barbour County Extension Office will host a series of “Lunch & Learn” job search preparation sessions online via Zoom. Each session will focus on the different aspects of choosing a job, resume writing and interviewing. Each session begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until noon. Register online for one or more sessions at https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvdu2orz0qG9AK_6oUHimxn0YZp9xyHUTz. Upon registration, participants will be sent the Zoom link. For more information, contact Emily Hines at eah0047@auburn.edu.
Quitman County Board of Education meeting: The Quitman County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. in the District’s Boardroom located at 215 Kaigler Road, Georgetown, Ga. The rest of the meeting dates for the year are: May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.
Eufaula High School graduation: Saturday, May 22 at 9 a.m. at Tiger Stadium. The alternate date is May 29.
Quitman County COVID tests: Georgia’s West Central Health District has established a toll-free number for COVID-19 information. After the recording, callers to 1-855-962-0955 may leave a message which will be returned within 24 hours. To be tested, individuals must be Georgia residents and meet CDC guidelines. All symptomatic individuals are eligible for COVID-19 testing with a referral from your healthcare provider or your local public health department. Symptoms include: fever, chills, headache, cough, muscle pain, sore throat, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills and new loss of taste or smell. Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19. It’s important for individuals who have mild symptoms to self-quarantine for 14 days. If symptoms worsen, call your health care provider for evaluation. Those without a healthcare provider or without insurance should contact your local health department for guidance. Please call 229-334-3697 to be screened.
Quitman seniors food delivery: Attention seniors ages 60 and older in Quitman County, the Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.