Community Calendar

Calvary Assembly of God Church 83rd Homecoming Celebration: Pastor Randy Adams and the congregation at Calvary Assembly of God Church would like to invite the community to join them for their 83rd Homecoming Celebration on Sunday, June 13 at 10 a.m. A special musical guest will be the 3 Heath Brothers from Thomasville, N.C. A meal will follow the morning service. Calvary Church is located four miles south of Clio on County Road 8 off County Road 15. For more information or directions, email office@calvarychurchclio.com or call at 334-397-2278.

Senior Farmers Market registration: Applications are available at the Quitman County Connection office located at 35 Old School Road in Georgetown, Ga. Applications will be due back to the Connection office by June 22. For more information, call 229-234-3244.

Juneteenth Celebration: St. John AME Church along with the Barbour County NAACP and the Eufaula Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers are hosting a Juneteenth celebration on June 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John AME located at 901 Dale Road. The celebration will feature free food, games, crafts and more!