Community Calendar

Festival of Lights: Featuring over 600,000 Christmas lights, the 34th annual Festival of Lights is open every evening at 6 p.m. from now until Dec. 31 at the home of Brother Ralph and Rachel Estes located on Georgia Hwy. 39 (Eufaula Road), five miles north of Fort Gaines, Ga. Everyone is invited, and there is no cost for admission.

Quitman County food distribution date: Enrichment Services Program, Inc., in partnership with Feeding the Valley Food Bank, will have food distribution at the Neighborhood Service Center the morning of Thursday, January 7, 2021. Line-up begins at 8 a.m. No paperwork will be accepted or given at this time. All individuals including volunteers are asked to be in line and remain in vehicles. There will be a limit per vehicle implemented. Must be Quitman County Georgia resident strictly enforced; proof of address will be requested.

Quitman seniors food delivery: Attention seniors ages 60 and older in Quitman County, the Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.