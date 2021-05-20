Community Calendar

Bike Rodeo: The Alabama Cooperative Extension Office is hosting a bike rodeo on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Chattahoochee Courts Boys and Girls Club. The rodeo is open to children ages 5-12, and they must be accompanied by an adult. Highlights of the day will include a free bike safety check, games and prizes, getting fitted for a free helmet while supplies last and learning about bike safety.

Eufaula Farmers Market: The Eufaula Farmers Market will officially open for the season on Thursday, May 27. The market is open every Thursday through mid-August at the Eufaula Farmers Market Pavilion on S. Orange Street from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Featured items are fresh produce, arts and crafts items and baked goods. For more information, contact Allie Logan at 334-687-5688 or email corcoja@aces.edu.