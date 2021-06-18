Community Calendar

Clothing giveaway: Old Mt. Silla Baptist Church will hold a clothing giveaway on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1636 Bud Gary Road in Clayton. All items are free. Social distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks or face coverings will be required.

Eufaula Art Scene: The Eufaula Art Scene is now accepting applications for the Project/Event Grant Program for local presentation of projects and events for the cultural enrichment of Eufaula and the surrounding area. The Eufaula Art Scene (EAS) was created with the mission to encourage, promote and support all the creative arts in Eufaula and the surrounding area and works specifically with artists and organizations in the coordination of cultural activities. For more information and to download application please visit https://www.theeufaulaartscene.org. The deadline for application is Sept. 1.

Senior Farmers Market registration: Applications are available at the Quitman County Connection office located at 35 Old School Road in Georgetown, Ga. Applications will be due back to the Connection office by June 22. For more information, call 229-234-3244.