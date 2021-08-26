Community Calendar

Eufaula Homemakers Club: The Eufaula Homemakers Club meets the first Thursday of the month beginning in September at 10 a.m. at the County Extension conference room. The nonprofit club is part of the State Homemakers organization and is currently open to new members.
God’s Way Baptist Church: God’s Way Baptist Church is hosting a revival on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 27 through Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. nightly. John Riley is scheduled to be the speaker. God’s Way Baptist Church is located at 271 Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula.
Eufaula High School Alumni Weekend: Alumni weekend for Eufaula High School graduates will be held over homecoming weekend from Friday, Oct. 1 to Saturday, Oct. 2. On Friday night, alumni are invited to tailgate at Old Creek Town beginning at 3 p.m. followed by the homecoming football game against Valley at 7 p.m. and an after party at Jazzy Bones. Saturday is the denim and white party at the Eufaula Community Center from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Face masks will be required at all events. Tickets can be purchased in advance by using CashApp at $EHSAlumniWeekend or Paypal at ehsalumniweekend@gmail.com.
Eufaula Art Scene: The Eufaula Art Scene is now accepting applications for the Project/Event Grant Program for local presentation of projects and events for the cultural enrichment of Eufaula and the surrounding area. The Eufaula Art Scene (EAS) was created with the mission to encourage, promote and support all the creative arts in Eufaula and the surrounding area and works specifically with artists and organizations in the coordination of cultural activities. For more information and to download application please visit, https://www.theeufaulaartscene.org. The deadline for application is Sept. 1.
Eufaula Community Center: The fitness room, racquetball court and group fitness classes are all back to 100 percent capacity, and restrictions have also been lifted on event reservations. Lockers can be rented at $10/month or $50/a year. Water fountains remain closed. To avoid having to remember to carry cash, ECC has made punch cards that are available for purchase at the ECC or the gate.
Quitman County Board of Education meeting: The Quitman County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. in the District’s Boardroom located at 215 Kaigler Road, Georgetown, Ga. The rest of the meeting dates for the year are: Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.
Quitman seniors food delivery: Attention seniors ages 60 and older in Quitman County, the Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.