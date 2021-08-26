Community Calendar

Eufaula Homemakers Club: The Eufaula Homemakers Club meets the first Thursday of the month beginning in September at 10 a.m. at the County Extension conference room. The nonprofit club is part of the State Homemakers organization and is currently open to new members.

God’s Way Baptist Church: God’s Way Baptist Church is hosting a revival on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 27 through Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. nightly. John Riley is scheduled to be the speaker. God’s Way Baptist Church is located at 271 Pleasant Hill Road in Eufaula.

Eufaula High School Alumni Weekend: Alumni weekend for Eufaula High School graduates will be held over homecoming weekend from Friday, Oct. 1 to Saturday, Oct. 2. On Friday night, alumni are invited to tailgate at Old Creek Town beginning at 3 p.m. followed by the homecoming football game against Valley at 7 p.m. and an after party at Jazzy Bones. Saturday is the denim and white party at the Eufaula Community Center from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Face masks will be required at all events. Tickets can be purchased in advance by using CashApp at $EHSAlumniWeekend or Paypal at ehsalumniweekend@gmail.com.