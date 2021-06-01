Community Calendar

Eufaula Town Hall: Congressman Barry Moore will be in Eufaula on Thursday, June 3 at noon at the Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce for a town hall meeting. The public is encouraged to attend and share their thoughts, questions and concerns. For more information, call 334-547-6630.

Senior Farmers Market registration: Applications will be available on June 8 at the Quitman County Connection office located at 35 Old School Road in Georgetown, Ga. Applications will be due back to the Connection office by June 22. For more information, call 229-234-3244.

Bike Rodeo: The Alabama Cooperative Extension Office is hosting a bike rodeo on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Chattahoochee Courts Boys and Girls Club. The rodeo is open to children ages 5-12, and they must be accompanied by an adult. Highlights of the day will include a free bike safety check, games and prizes, getting fitted for a free helmet while supplies last and learning about bike safety.

Juneteenth Celebration: St. John AME Church along with the Barbour County NAACP and the Eufaula Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers are hosting a Juneteenth celebration on June 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John AME located at 901 Dale Road. The celebration will feature free food, games, crafts and more!