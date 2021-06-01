Community Calendar

Eufaula Town Hall: Congressman Barry Moore will be in Eufaula on Thursday, June 3 at noon at the Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce for a town hall meeting. The public is encouraged to attend and share their thoughts, questions and concerns. For more information, call 334-547-6630.
Senior Farmers Market registration: Applications will be available on June 8 at the Quitman County Connection office located at 35 Old School Road in Georgetown, Ga. Applications will be due back to the Connection office by June 22. For more information, call 229-234-3244.
Bike Rodeo: The Alabama Cooperative Extension Office is hosting a bike rodeo on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Chattahoochee Courts Boys and Girls Club. The rodeo is open to children ages 5-12, and they must be accompanied by an adult. Highlights of the day will include a free bike safety check, games and prizes, getting fitted for a free helmet while supplies last and learning about bike safety.
Juneteenth Celebration: St. John AME Church along with the Barbour County NAACP and the Eufaula Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers are hosting a Juneteenth celebration on June 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John AME located at 901 Dale Road. The celebration will feature free food, games, crafts and more!
Eufaula Farmers Market: The market is open every Thursday through mid-August at the Eufaula Farmers Market Pavilion on S. Orange Street from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Featured items are fresh produce, arts and crafts items and baked goods. For more information, contact Allie Logan at 334-687-5688 or email corcoja@aces.edu.
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of Zoom classes on diabetes self-management strategies beginning on May 25 at 10 a.m. Register at https://auburn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqdO2urjkrGt2pkb9ubRAD7mlNrupM4z3h.
Eufaula Community Center: The fitness room, racquetball court and group fitness classes are all back to 100 percent capacity, and restrictions have also been lifted on event reservations. Lockers can be rented at $10/month or $50/a year. Water fountains remain closed. To avoid having to remember to carry cash, ECC has made punch cards that are available for purchase at the ECC or the gate. Cards expired on May 31.
Quitman County Board of Education meeting: The Quitman County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, July 6 at 6 p.m. in the District’s Boardroom located at 215 Kaigler Road, Georgetown, Ga. The rest of the meeting dates for the year are: Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7. The Quitman County Board of Education will meet in a Called Session on Monday, June 14, and Tuesday June 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the District’s Boardroom for the 2021-2022 Budget.