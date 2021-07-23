Community Calendar

Christian Life Church: Christian Life Church, located at 38 Hwy. 82 in Eufaula, welcomes Tane Miller on Sunday, July 25 at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Anderson Baptist Church: Anderson Baptist Church in Clio will hold a 100th celebration on July 25 at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and listen to speaker Jeffery Parmer and music by Joyce Batton. A covered dish lunch will follow.

2021 Calvary Assembly of God Kid’s Crusade: Calvary Assembly of God welcomes the CCM Puppet Team on Monday, July 26 through Wednesday, July 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night. Calvary Assembly of God is located four miles south of Clio at 415 County Road 8 in Clio. For more information or to arrange transportation, contact the church at office@calvarychurchclio.com or 334-397-2278.

Barbour County Department of Human Resources: Barbour County DHR will begin the next session of foster/adoptive parenting classes on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Barbour County DHR Office. Homes are needed for short-term, long-term, respite, medically fragile, emergencies and sibling group placements as well as adoptive homes. For more information or to apply, contact Jasmine Harris at 334-775-2014 or jasmine.harris@dhr.alabama.gov.