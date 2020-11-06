Community Calendar

Enrichment Services food giveaway

Enrichment Services Program, Inc., in partnership with Feeding the Valley Food Bank, will have a food distribution at the Neighborhood Service Center, located at 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown, Ga. the morning of Thursday, Nov. 5. Line-up begins at 8 a.m. No paperwork will be accepted or given at this time. All individuals including volunteers are asked to be in line and remain in vehicles. There will be a limit per vehicle.

Quitman Head Start sign-up

The Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Quitman County, Ga. are now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. To qualify for the Head Start program, children must be 3 years of age by Sept. 1 of this year. Ages for Early Head Start are 13-months to 3-years-old. For more information or to schedule an appointment to register, call 706-610-4395.

Quitman seniors food delivery

Attention seniors ages 60 and above in Quitman County, the Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.

Quitman County COVID-19 testing