Community Calendar

Festival of Lights: Featuring over 600,000 Christmas lights, the 34th annual Festival of Lights is open every evening at 6 p.m. from now until Dec. 31 at the home of Brother Ralph and Rachel Estes located on Georgia Hwy. 39 (Eufaula Road), five miles north of Fort Gaines, Ga. Everyone is invited, and there is no cost for admission.
Quitman seniors food delivery: Attention seniors ages 60 and older in Quitman County, the Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.
Quitman County COVID tests: Georgia’s West Central Health District has established a toll-free number for COVID-19 information. After the recording, callers to 1-855-962-0955 may leave a message which will be returned within 24 hours. To be tested, individuals must be Georgia residents and meet CDC guidelines. All symptomatic individuals are eligible for COVID-19 testing with a referral from your healthcare provider or your local public health department. Symptoms include: fever, chills, headache, cough, muscle pain, sore throat, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills and new loss of taste or smell. Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19. It’s important for individuals who have mild symptoms to self-quarantine for 14 days. If symptoms worsen, call your health care provider for evaluation. Those without a healthcare provider or without insurance should contact your local health department for guidance. Please call 229-334-3697 to be screened.
Yarns for lap blankets: The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for red, white and blue skeins of yarn to make patriotic lap blankets for veterans who are under hospice care. To donate yarn, drop it off at the RSVP office located at 303 West Washington Street in Eufaula, directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.