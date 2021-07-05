Community Calendar

Quail and Turkey Management Tour: The Barbour County Quail and Turkey Management Tour will be held on Friday, July 16 at the Barbour County Management Area located at 164 Christa Drive in Midway. Lunch will be provided, and door prizes will be given away. To RSVP, contact Allie Logan at 334-687-5688 or corcoja@aces.edu.

Eufaula Art Scene: The Eufaula Art Scene is now accepting applications for the Project/Event Grant Program for local presentation of projects and events for the cultural enrichment of Eufaula and the surrounding area. The Eufaula Art Scene (EAS) was created with the mission to encourage, promote and support all the creative arts in Eufaula and the surrounding area and works specifically with artists and organizations in the coordination of cultural activities. For more information and to download application please visit https://www.theeufaulaartscene.org. The deadline for application is Sept. 1.

Eufaula Farmers Market: The market is open every Thursday through mid-August at the Eufaula Farmers Market Pavilion on S. Orange Street from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Featured items are fresh produce, arts and crafts items and baked goods. For more information, contact Allie Logan at 334-687-5688 or email corcoja@aces.edu.