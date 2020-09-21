Control your mind and body

When trying to keep our head in this so ritual game we are in, it is of most importance that we try to keep control of our mind and body. It is easy during difficult times to let our minds become undisciplined as well as our bodies. Let’s tackle the mind first.

Our thoughts and self-talk are key when trying to keep our heads in the game. We can’t have our minds thinking of crazy things while we are trying to win this game. We must keep our minds filled with as much spiritual things as we can. This can be reading the world of God or listening to a sermon or listening to worship music.

There is a bible app you can download on your phone and it’s called you version. It has different translations and it will read aloud to you. It has devotions of all subjects that you can do daily and with friends. And for sermons online, there are so many you can listen to these days.

A lot of churches have been online throughout this pandemic so there is no shortage in being able to hear the word of God. Worship is also another way to keep your mind on Christ. Worship is how we fight our battles. You can listen to all the worship songs out there through so many different ways. And it definitely helps your spirit man be encouraged to have such good things going into your soul. It creates peace within you when chaos is all around you.